Fort Hood soldier’s body found dead near the lake. He is known by Mejhor Morta who was just 26 years old. It is 3rd Fort Hood’s soldier death in a month. US Army officials said on Tuesday that the body of a Fort Hood soldier was found near the Texas army base, the third time in a month that a Fort Hood fighter’s body has been found.

Mejhor Morta who was just 26 years old, “was discovered unresponsive July 17 in the region of Stillhouse hollow Lake, according to Fort Hood authorities. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is a reservoir situated in Bell County and looked after by the U.S. Armed force Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Brigade 5th Cavalry. Regiment said “The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Armstrong also said Morta was a “great troop” and that the entire department is mourning his death.

Soldier’s background

Mejhor Morta belonged to Pensacola, Florida. He joined the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic. In May 2020, he had been appointed to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, according to a statement from Fort Hood. He was great troop and a very big loss to the whole department.

Morta’s honours and designs remember the Global War for Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The reason for his death is being examined by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, who even didn’t quickly react to a solicitation from the Associated Press seeking comment. But Authorities have not said whether the passing is considered suspicious.

Third death in a month, not interconnected

on June 21, authorities had found skeletal stays in a field in Killeen, a little more than 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which was recognized as 24-year-old missing Fort Hood trooper Gregory Morales. U.S. Armed force authorities have said they suspect foul play in his demise.

At that point on July 1, U.S. Armed force authorities discovered increasingly human remains, which were later recognized as 20-year-old missing Fort Hood warrior Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, close to the Leon River in Bell County, around 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Fort Hood.

There is no sign that the passings of Morales and Guillen are associated.