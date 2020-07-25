Florida become second highest number of coronavirus cases, surpasses Florida

Florida surpassed New York on Saturday to become the United States, subsequent most noticeably terrible hit state regarding coronavirus contaminations, official figures were revealed. The Florida Department of Health said it recorded 12,199 new cases and 124 passings in the previous day, carrying the all out to 414,511 cases with 5,777 passings.

Disease rates have been increasing, particularly in parts of the South and West, and Covid-19 hospitalizations across the nation have approached levels unheard of since April. This has moved numerous states and urban communities to move back reopenings, include mask mandates, and wrestle with how or whether to open schools for in-person classes.

DR Fauci talks about vaccine

Fauci said “I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have (a) vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States,” “I’m a little skeptical about that, but, you know, anything is possible,” he added

Fauci noticed that a few organizations have said they could have an antibody accessible before the year’s end.

Sending kids back to school

The CDC released guidance Thursday pushing difficult for schools to revive, and Fauci said them “a sound set of guidelines.”

“I think the CDC has put some good guidance down. I just took a quick look at them before I started in on the program, which was sent to me by my colleagues at the CDC. So I think it’s a sound set of guidelines,” Fauci told in an interview

Fauci also said “There’s still a lot to learn about what the prevalence and incidence of infection is in children,”

Fauci added the National Institutes of Health has a study underway that is looking at 2,000 families to find, among other things, how frequently children get infected and if they transmit it to adults. It’s expected to produce results by December, he said.”Even though we have some information about that, we still need more,” Fauci said.