Five Rafale jets arrived finally from France to India. Five Rafale jets planes took off from France on Monday morning for induction into No. 17 'Golden Arrows' squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Ambala airbase upon appearance on July 29.

About four years back, India consented to a between legislative arrangement with France for 36 Rafale planes under a ₹59,000-crore deal to support the IAF’s battle capacities.

A batch of five Rafale warrior planes contacted down to an extraordinary water gun salute at the Ambala air base this evening, the main western battle airplane to join the Indian Air Force 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported. The French-made Rafale multi-job battle planes secured a distance of almost 7,000 km and were accompanied by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.

IAF and Defence minister welcomes Rafale jets in a series of tweets

'Golden Arrows' reach home!



Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and AOC-in-C WAC Air Marshal B Suresh welcomed the first five IAF Rafales which landed at Air Force Station Ambala earlier today. #IndianAirForce #Rafales@DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/P4MDi0FWUs — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 29, 2020

“These five include three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on July 29 subject to weather,” the IAF said in a statement.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister also said on twitter "The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

A batch of five Rafale fighter jets touched down to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala air base this afternoon, the first western combat aircraft to join the Indian Air Force 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported. The French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets covered a distance of nearly 7,000 km and were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.

The fleet, comprising three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ”Golden Arrows’.

“The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionalise the capabilities of the IAF,” Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets.

These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

The Air Force had revealed that the final induction ceremony would be taking place in the second half of August.

PM Narendra Modi said that “there is no bigger virtue than securing the nation; there is no bigger fast than securing the nation; there is no bigger work than securing the nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the first batch of Rafale aircraft that arrived in Ambala today with a tweet in Sanskrit plotting the significance of national security.