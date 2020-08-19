Farewell Match for MS Dhoni after IPL: check dates, stadium, All details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to host a Farewell match for MS Dhoni after IPL. A farewell match for former India captain MS Dhoni has been planned, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. A senior from BCCI official stated that the board will ask Dhoni, during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, and plan accordingly.

If he says yes, there will be a farewell match for the former captain of India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. They will plan accordingly whenever he admits and says yes. Fans will also be happy watching MS Dhoni playing for the last time in his farewell match.

The Official stated about Farewell Match for MS Dhoni

A senior official has said “There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it,”

He further stated “surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him.”

Earlier Also, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also asked for a farewell match for the former Indian captain. He had also made an appeal to the BCCI, saying that Jharkhand would be the host.

MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket as India’s most decorated captain and wicketkeeper-batsman. He led Team India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. With the bat, he scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs and more than 16,00 in T20Is.