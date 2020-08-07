facts that you should know about Plane Crash in Kerala during Dubai-Kozhikode flight. Plane crashes in Kerala during Dubai-Kozhikode flight. Air India Express Plane Skids Off Runway In Kerala with 184 On Board. Kerala’s, MP KJ Alphons claimed that pilot and two passengers were dead. An Air India Express plane with 191 individuals on board from Dubai slid off the runway while arriving at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday.

Facts that you should know about Plane crash

1. Among those killed were the two pilots of Flight IX 1344,

2. 11 passengers Dead Including Pilots After Plane Breaks In Two pieces In Kerala.

3. Air India Express Flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway while arriving around 7:40 pm.

4. Most on board have been evacuated and at least 50 injured,

5. 15 people are in critical condition, have been taken to the hospital. hope they will recover soon.

6. The flight was a piece of the Vande Bharat program that has been bringing back Indians from abroad in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

7.There were 174 travelers, 10 Infants, two pilots and five lodge team individuals on board the airplane.

8. The incident occurred in the midst of in thevery heavy rainfall territory around 7:40 pm. Crisis administrations faculty were seen working in obscurity and showering the destruction with water.

9. Deepak Vasant Sathe lost his life in this plane crash

PM Modi statement about incident and Condolences to the families

PM Modi tweeted “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected”

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Home minister Amit shah statement

Home minister Amit shah tweeted “Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki(Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has reached the spot to provide all possible assistance to the administration with the rescue work. May injured recovered soon”

Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki(Kerala) due to landslide.



Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has reached the spot to provide all possible assistance to the administration with the rescue work. May injured recover soon. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

“Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.” he further said

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued the order over a detailed inquiry into the matter.