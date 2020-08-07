Air Force Pilot who died in Kerala Plane Crash after skidding off

Pilot Who Died in Kerala Plane Crash after skidding off, Was Decorated Ex-Air Force Pilot. He was known as Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe who was a previous Indian Air Force pilot who flew planes for Air India before he proceeded to Air India Express flights.

The pilots of the Air India Express plane that skidded off the runway and broke into pieces at Kerala’s Kozhikode are among the 17 who died . They were Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and Captain Akhilesh Kumar.

Wing Commander Deepak Sathe was a brightened previous military pilot with the Indian Air Force who flew planes for Air India before he proceeded to Air India Express flights. A former student of the National Defense Academy, he was depicted as experienced in flying Boeing 737 planes.

Officers said from his group said “He was very professional and had been awarded the 58 NDA President Gold Medal. He had been a test pilot for the Air Force,”

Captain Sathe flew Airbus 310s for Air India. He won the sword of honour at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad and was a practiced military pilot before he chose to turn into a business pilot.

What exactly happens that led Kerala Plane Crash after skidding off

Reason behind plane crashes in Kerala after skidding off during Dubai-Kozhikode flight. Air India Express Plane Skids Off Runway In Kerala with 184 On Board. Kerala’s, MP KJ Alphons claimed that pilot and at least 15 passengers were dead. An Air India Express plane with 191 individuals on board from Dubai slid off the runway while arriving at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday.

It has been raining heavily in the region around 7:40 pm where The incident took place.

The plane skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut International Airport. Kerala has been hammered by heavy rainfall throughout the day. All the passengers have been evacuated safely. Many have been taken to the hospital due to several injuries. We all must hope more deaths should not be reported.