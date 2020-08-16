England Vs Australia: Series to start from september 6: Check details and Rules

England Vs Australia Series to start from September 6, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed. ECB also stated that it will be hosting Australia in limited over white-ball international matches behind closed doors later this summer. No other information was revealed yet. But Cricket stadium was selected to host the matches. These are Hampshire’s The Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford. England Vs Australia series is going to rock cricket fans after a long time wait. As we all know,Pandemic hits worse globally, Series was postponed from June to September.

England was to host the Aussies in July but the series was postponed due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Now the three-match ODI and T20 series will be played in at the start of September and would continue till mid-September.

Live Updates England Vs Australia fixtures

Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series against England. The other two T20Is will be played on September 6 and September 8. The three ODI’s will be at Old Trafford on 11 September, 13 September, and 16 September. The 50-over matches will be the part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Australian squad will arrive in August in England before traveling to Derbyshire. From there, they will be departed to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after England’s last Test match against Pakistan.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison Statement

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison said. “We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us,”

“The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The Vitality IT20s and Royal London Series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men’s international season in this extraordinary summer.”