England vs Australia Dream 11 Team Prediction, Eng vs Aus 1st ODI Live Match Stream Updates Score 2020

The three-match ODI series between England and Australia is starting from Friday (11 September). All three ODI series matches will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Earlier, England had won the three-match T20 series 2–1. In such a situation, Australia will now try to win the ODI series and achieve parity on this tour. England had beaten an unbeatable lead on the series by winning both T20 matches earlier. Australia, however, has once again topped the rankings by winning the third T20 match.

England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Match Score

Australia lost its number one ranking after losing the first two matches of the three-match series. Opener Jason Roy is back in the ODI series against Australia. Jason could not play the recent T20 series against Australia and Pakistan due to an injury suffered during training.

He also withdrew from IPL 2020. At the same time, England has kept him as a reserve because of David Malan’s brilliant performance in the T20 series. Malan has also become the number one batsman in T20s after this series.

How will be the weather of manchester?

There is a 20 per cent chance of rain in Manchester on Friday. The temperature is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius, while the wind will blow at a speed of 19 kilometres per hour.

Old Trafford Pitch Report

During the World Cup last year, Captain Eoin Morgan took a bowling attack against Afghanistan at this ground. Old Trafford’s pitch has helped fast bowlers and batsmen alike, but late batsmen have enjoyed batting here.

England’s possible playing eleven:

Jason Roy, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Kurain, Joffra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia’s possible playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschen, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carrie (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Jampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Steve Smith (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell

ENG vs AUS

England

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade

England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Joe Root, Steve Smith(C), Tom Banton

Allrounders: Chris Woakes(VC), Moeen Ali,

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid

Three changes were made to Australia’s team in the final T20 match. Openers David Warner, Pat Cummins and Alex Carrie were not included in the last eleven. He was replaced by Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Matthew Wade.

Speaking of England, Eoin Morgan, who led the team in the last two matches, was not in the team. Moin Ali was given the responsibility of captaincy in his place. In addition to Morgan, Jos Buttler was also not part of the team. Joe Denly and Sam Billings were given a chance to play in place of Morgan and Butler.