Education Minister On NEET JEE Amid Covid

Education Minister On NEET JEE: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that 80 per cent students who will appear for JEE has already downloaded their admit cards. He has defended the centre government’s decision to hold the all-India exams for engineering and medical courses amid the coronavirus pandemic as he said The government was in “constant pressure from parents and students”.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses are scheduled to be held next month.

Education Minister On NEET JEE

Mr Nishank said that 80 per cent students who will appear for JEE has already downloaded admit cards.

“We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?” the Education Minister told DD News.

“There are 8.58 lakh students who registered for JEE, 7.25 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards… We are with students. Their safety comes first, then their education,” Mr Nishank said.

He further said Decision will be taken on opening of schools and colleges.

Precautions: To minimise the risk coronavirus infection, students appearing for the JEE and NEET will have to wear masks and hand gloves and carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitiser to the exam centre To minimise the risk coronavirus infection.