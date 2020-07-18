Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing masks

President Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing the mask. Donald Trump will not issue order Americans to wear masks mandatory in public places. The President said in a statement that ” people should have a certain freedom.” To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Mr. Donald Trump is talking about certain freedom to be given to the people. He wore masks during a visit to Walter Reed’s national military medical center hospital in Maryland. The institute requires mask-wearing entry so that the spread of Covid-19 can be prevented.

Trump’s statement came after Dr. Fauci, one of the best experts in the USA in the medical field says “mask is really important to avoid the spread of COVID-19.and we should wear masks everywhere we go.” The President always abides by such requirements.

Mask-wearing has become a political issue as a portion of the president’s supporters has made wearing one a sign of accommodation to liberal resistance.

But The majority of state governors have Issued an order over wearing of masks in public places be mandatory, rather than a personal choice.

Donald Trump’s and CDC’s statement

Mr. Trump said in an interview that he didn’t agree with a national mask mandate, saying people should have “certain freedom”.

US public health body the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US public health body released a statement requesting everyone to wear masks.

CDC Director Dr. Robert R Redfield said. “We are not defenseless against COVID-19, Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

Wearing mask helps to avoid spread Covid-19

The Centre for Disease Control updated its guidance to recommend widespread use of simple cloth face coverings to help prevent transmission of the virus by people who have COVID-19 but don’t know it.

“CDC estimates earlier last week that more than a third of coronavirus patients don’t have any symptoms at all, and 40% of virus transmission happens before people feel sick.