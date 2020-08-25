Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland

You must have heard Diljit’s Dosanjh famous track G.O.A.T. , it is quite famous here in Delhi , Punjab, Mumbai and it is rocking in Switzerland. This video of women in Switzerland rolling over the G.O.A.T track will surely make you get up and dance all over again. It shows a group of women in Switzerland trying some steps of bhangra and grooving to the famous song.





A woman of Switzerland shared a video of dancing with a group of other women on Diljit Dosanjh’s track

this video was being tweeted, and it attracted so many viewers attention. Not only viewers but it also caught the attention of the singer and actor himself who retweeted it.

The video was posted by Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur earlier today. “When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh’s G.O.A.T! Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in,” she wrote while sharing the video.

This 45 seconds long video shows a man demonstrating different bhangra moves in front of a group of women who perform them as the music plays in the background. Even those who can be seen sitting or standing on the side watching the dance routine can’t help but clap along in participation.

Not only Diljit Dosanjh’s attention , the video has gained 900 likes and many appreciation comments.