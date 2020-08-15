Delhi School Updates : Kejriwal says “will not open schools until fully convinced”

Delhi School Updates : Kejriwal says “He will not open schools until fully Convinced”. On Saturday, Kejriwal said he is not going to give any order regarding the opening of the schools. He said he got messages from the Parents to not to open schools. He said in response to them that Aam Aadmi Party cares for children. Kejriwal said that “The Delhi government will not open schools unless it is “fully convinced ” about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city.”

When he was delivering his speech At Delhi Secretariat On Independence day, Kejriwal said ” the Coronavirus situation in the national capital is under control as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, ‘corona warriors’ and different organisations.”

“I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools,” he said.

He further said that efforts are being made to bring Delhi’s economy back on track.

This year the city government shifted its Independence Day event to the Delhi Secretariat from Chhatrasal Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.