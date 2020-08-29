Delhi Metro to re-start services from Sept 7: Check rules to travel in Metro

Delhi Metro to re-start services: In Unlock phase 4 of relaxations of coronavirus disease lockdown, Delhi Metro will start operating from 7 September. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made full preparations on its part after the union home ministry announced new guidelines called Unlock 4 easing restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The authorities will take several steps such as limiting the number of people in the elevator and increasing the stoppage time of trains for the safe boarding of passengers to ensuring distance between each other for the safe journey of Delhi Metro passengers.

Metro rail services have been closed since March 22 given the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The Delhi Metro has suffered the loss of almost Rs 1,470 crore since the closure of Delhi Metro services late March due to the COVID-19 situation.

Salary not given to Metro services employee?

It has been reported from some of our sources that Contracted companies in DMRC are not paying its employee salaries even in tough times also. This is disturbing for those who work under Contracted companies in DMRC. Pending payments must be given to a Contracted company,s members

Check rules to travel in Metro

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said in a statement. “Delhi Metro will be resuming its services from public from September 7, 2020 in a calibrated manner. The SOPs and other details will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this day informed that the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

