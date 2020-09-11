More

    Defending Jacob: New season? All details you want to know!

    Apple TV’s mini-series Defending Jacob’s first season came to a conclusion recently.

    The show is based on a book of the same name The Defending Jacob by author William Landay.

    The series made for the Apple TV turns out to be a big hit and approved by the audience.

    As the show’s first season concluded on May 29, 2020.

    Storyline

    The murder mystery released on Apple TV on April 22, 2020.

    The show follows the lives of Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as they play a couple whose 14-year-old son is accused of murdering his classmate.

    Defending Jacob has received mixed reviews from the critics but the show is being well received by the audience. Chris Evans’ performance is being praised by audiences and critics as well.

    Release Date

    Now the big question arises about season 2

    The series is based on a book Defending Jacob’s and in the 8 episodes of the first season, everything in the book is covered

    The season had a mysterious conclusion and left the viewers in a huge suspense of who murdered whom.

    But it seems highly unlikely that there will be a Defending Jacob season 2. The return of the hit show in Defending Jacob season 2 is unlikely because the series is based on a book.

    Defending Jacob apple cast 1

    Cast

    The show stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey and J.K. Simmons in pivotal roles.

    It will be a total surprise if the series returns with a new season and if it happens, we’ll be seeing a different perspective and new story.

