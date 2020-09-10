Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Netflix Renewed The Show

– Advertisement –

Dark desire season 1 finished in this way battered gives fans a hope that there’ll be season 2 of the show. Let find out more about season 2.

The series premiered on 15th July this year only. It is a Spanish show which probably the majority of us binge-watch in one day. Have 18 episodes in it, and most of us completed it in one setting, a fantastic achievement. The show is intersections involving that you and 365 days.

We obsessively completed 18 episodes of this show in just one day. And we are not the only one because the show was trending on Netflix chat soon after its release. We could even give COVID-19 some credits due to the prevalence of the Dark desire.

Season 1 ended on a theatrical note. Various romantic trysts we’re uncovered between Leonardo (Alma’s husband), Brenda(Alma’s best friend), Esteban( Leonardo’s brother), and Alma herself. Which results in the death of Brenda. Dario is operating after faking his death.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast:

The cast for the first season had some fantastic celebrities who impressed the audiences with their acting abilities. The precise cast for season two isn’t known yet, but according to our resources, these characters will be reprising their second season roles. A Number of Them are:

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares; Erik Hayser as Esteban Solares; Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra; Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares; María Fernanda Yepes as Brenda Castillo; Regina Pavón as Zoe Solares; Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros and Claudia Pineda as Garcia.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer And Renewal

The official trailer for ‘Dark Desire’ Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It is expected to release a month before the release date of the next season. Till then, you can see the preview for Season 1. It has already crossed 2 million views. You can see the preview below.

There’s no update regarding whether there’ll be a Season 2 or maybe not but the crowd has loved the darkened erotic love, and fans are awaiting the next season. There’s a story to follow along with season 2 that will also address Brenda’s death. We will have to wait around for the renewal Standing, and even when a Season 2 is planned, the supposed date will be at the end of 2021 as no filming activities are being carried out. We will update you, men, here when we get any information.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

there isn’t any official announcement made by Netflix about the dark Desire season 2, but how the living and show each of us are on a cliffhanger. We see the potential for the renewal of Dark desire.

