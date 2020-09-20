Cursed Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer Check Out Here

Cursed – An American fantasy drama web television series premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2020, is based on the famous novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler with the same name. The set of the series is located in the United Kingdom.

Cursed was a huge success as it received an immensely positive response from the viewers and liked by most of the people who watched it. They have been waiting for the second season to come. The drama is worth the watch due to its storyline and animation. It has been adapted from the novel by the makers themselves under the same title.

Here is the most awaited update about the second season of Cursed- Well, all of the audiences who have watched the first season of Netflix giant ‘CURSED’ are waiting for the second season impatiently. Although there is no update yet regarding the release of season 2, there is good news for the fans of Katherine Langford that she has finally made the decision to be a part of this series in the long run.

After gaining popularity from CURSED and another Netflix drama ’13 Reasons Why’ our Hannah Baker aka Katherine Langford has managed to sign long term contracts for the series based upon the life of King Arthur.

Release Date of Cursed Season 2

As it is well known that due to fatalities and huge uncertainty caused by COVID 19, season 2 is going to get late for sure. Assumptions are made that very soon there will be good news when everything will get settled. You will get an update from Cychron whenever an Official announcement is there for the release date.

Cast of Cursed Season 2

Will Katherine Langford return for Cursed season 2? There were rumors coming out from a long time that Katherine Langford might not make a return to the show as she almost died in season 1 after getting drowned in the current.

It is quite obvious that the role of Katherine Langford has to be there in season 2 also, so it is the need for the show to make a return of the concerned actress. The reason is the storyline demands her to make a comeback so, surely we are going to witness her in the potential season.

Katherine Langford plays Nimue

Devon Terrell plays Arthur

Gustav Skarsgård plays Merlin

Matt Stokoe plays Gawain

Daniel Sharman plays the Weeping Monk

Peter Mullan plays Father Carden

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Sister Igraine

Sebastian Armesto plays King Uther Pendragon

Trailor of Cursed Season 2

Not now. Even though the show is renewed for season 2, production closures have delayed every TV show and film for the future, so it’s best not to expect a trailer at any time. Stay tuned with Cychron for more updates.

