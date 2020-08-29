CSK’s Suresh Raina out of IPL for personal reasons

Suresh Raina out of IPL: Suresh Raina has been ruled out of IPL 2020 season due to ‘personal reasons.‘ He has retuned India from UAE. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday that Suresh Raina is out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season and will not be able to play any match. The CSK vice-captain had arrived in UAE with the rest of his Indian teammates and support staff a week ago but is now coming back home in India due to personal reasons.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a tweet that “The development comes as a major blow for CSK franchise as Suresh Raina has been a mainstay in the CSK batting line-up. Raina had trained with the franchise in Chennai before departing for UAE”.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



Raina is also known as ‘Mr. IPL’ in the T20 league having established his credentials as one of the finest players in the tournament.

