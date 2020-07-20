Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University successfully done trials. These trials involve almost 1,077 people who are infected with disease. Researchers of oxford university said on monday that “people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can easliy fight coronavirus.”

however, The discoveries are massively encouraging, but it is still too early to know whether this is sufficient to offer protection and larger trials are under way for corona virus

T-cells and Antibodies

The researchers said the candidate, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, had during Phase I and II human clinical trials,

A great part of the emphasis on coronavirus so far has been about antibodies, yet these are just a single piece of our immune defence.

Antibodies are little proteins made by the immune system that stick onto the surface of viruses.

Neutralizing antibodies can disable the coronavirus.

T-cells, a type of white blood cell, help co-ordinate the immune system and are able to spot which of the body’s cells have been infected and destroy them.

Nearly all effective vaccines induce both an antibody and a T-cell response.

The Oxford research group, Prof Andrew Pollard, said “We’re really pleased with the results published today as we’re seeing both neutralising antibodies and T-cells. They’re extremely promising and we believe the type of response that may be associated with protection.

“But the key question everyone wants to know is does the vaccine work, does it offer protection… and we’re in a waiting game.We don’t know the level needed for protection, but we can maximise responses with a second dose,”

Vaccine development by Oxford university

The vaccine that is made up of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 has been created at remarkable speed. It is prepared from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees.

It has been heavily modified, first so it cannot cause infections in people and also to make it “look” more like coronavirus. Researchers did this by moving the hereditary guidelines for the coronavirus’ “spike protein” that is urgent device which uses to attack our cells to the vaccine they were developing.

Vaccine Availablity

It will be available by the end of this year. because large trails under way so that it cannot be harmful to the people.

Boris Johnson said: “Obviously I’m hopeful, I’ve got my fingers crossed, but to say I’m 100% confident we’ll get a vaccine this year, or indeed next year, is, alas, just an exaggeration.We’re not there yet.”

The results so far are promising, but their main purpose is to ensure the vaccine is safe enough to give to people.The study cannot show whether the vaccine can either prevent people from becoming ill or even lessen their symptoms of Covid-19.