Countries like USA, Qatar, France, Saudia Arabia, support Lebanon ‘s Beirut capital after massive explosion

Countries like the USA, Qatar, France, Saudia Arabia, support Lebanon ‘s Beirut capital after a massive explosion. Higher authorities of these countries released a statement and asked Lebanon to provide any help if they require it. Lebanon was already suffering a financial crisis and a surge in Coronavirus cases.

Almost death rate reached at 100 and Thousands of people who are wounded by blast in Beirut, are surviving to live. Lebanese officials have said at least 98 people have been killed and some 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

The explosion gave shockwaves to Lebanon’s people. It caused widespread damage even on the outskirts of the capital. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. At this many Countries came forward to stand with Lebanon during its hard times

What US President says?

US President Donald Trump said the huge explosion that shook Beirut seemed to be a “terrible attack.”

“We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help if they require it. It looks like a terrible attack, “I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event … They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

US Embassy urges people to stay indoors

The US embassy in Beirut warned people living in the capital about reports of toxic gases released by the explosion, requested people to stay indoors and wear masks if available.

UNIFIL: United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said one of its ships docked at the port was damaged in the explosion, leaving a number of its personnel wounded, including some in critical condition. “We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support, said UNIFIL

Turkey’s Erdogan offers aid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, and said Turkey is ready to provide humanitarian aid as needed, the presidency has said.

Qatar to send field hospitals to support medical response

Qatar has promised to send field hospitals to support the medical response.

During a phone call with Aoun, Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered his condolences and wished “a speedy recovery for the injured”, Qatar News Agency reported.

France in process of sending aid to Lebanon

President Emmanuel Macron has said France is in the process of sending aid to Lebanon. “France is side by side with Lebanon. Always,” Macron tweeted. “French aid and resources are currently on their way.”

Saudi Arabia following with great concern Beirut’s explosion

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has said that it is following with great concern the consequences of Beirut’s port explosion, according to the state news agency.

Lebanon PM, Hassan Diab speaks

“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability… Those responsible will pay the price,” he said in a televised speech.

“Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations.”

Israel offers humanitarian aid

“Under the direction of Minister of Defence Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi, Israel approached Lebanon through international defence and diplomatic channels to offer the Lebanese

government medical humanitarian aid,”

