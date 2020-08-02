Coronavirus: Why WHO Says Pandemic is Hit Once in a Century Health Crisis ?

WHO says Pandemic is hit Once in a century health crisis. The worldwide coronavirus outbreak is such a calamity whose impacts will last far into furture. An Emergency Committee on COVID-19 was gathered by the World Health Organization to evaluate the current status of the pandemic. It is calling for worldwide solidarity in supporting efforts to contain it.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that “The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,”

“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks.” he further added

The pandemic has more than 750,000 deaths, people since rising before the end of last year in Wuhan, China, with in excess of 17 million cases analyzed. More than half the number of cases and deaths are occurring in the Americas.

The United States, Brazil, Mexico and the United Kingdom have been especially hard hit by the infection caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as their administrations have battled to think of a powerful reaction. Economies have been hit by lockdown limitations restrictions with confine its spread, while many regions are dreadful of a subsequent wave.

Then, more than around 150 pharmaceutical organizations are dealing with antibodies, despite the fact that their first use can’t be used until early 2021, the WHO said a week ago,

Tedros said on Friday “Early results from serology (antibody) studies are painting a consistent picture: most of the world’s people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks,”

“Although vaccine development is happening at record speed, we must learn to live with this virus, and we must fight it with the tools we have,” he said.

The Emergency Committee says public health and social measures are the absolute best measures that people have for battling the new coronavirus. These include testing, following, social removing, wearing masks and handwashing.