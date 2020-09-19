Cobra Kai Season 3: Coming to Netflix Soon

Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix: Originally released on YouTube Red (now YouTube Premium), Cobra Kai is now a Netflix series whose 2 seasons have already been released and the third season is all set to go.

It is an American action comedy based on The Karate Kid film. Cobra Kai can be categorized in comedy – drama, martial arts and action – comedy genres. After Netflix released it the audiences across the world appreciated it and now the fans look forward to the season 3 of Cobra Kai.

The last episode of season 2 ended in a way which made it clear that there would be a next season. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny did not end. Both the dojos of the West Valley High are still arch enemies and it seems that the summer vacation made no difference.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date on Netflix

“Filmed, Edited, prepared to go. Look out for this on @netflix at 2021”, tweeted John Hurwitz in the context of season 3 of Cobra Kai. It seemed to be a great news for fans. As stated by Heald, they wrapped up the production and post production by the end of 2019. Before this pandemic crisis the team also completed the mix, so the series is more than ready to proceed. One more tweet from Xolo Mariduena, “ Season 4 wrap on Cobra Kai. Can NOT wait for you guys to view how the amazing job this team has put together. I am grateful for everyone’s hard work and dedication and humbled to be a part of the Cobra Kai familia.”. Although he later made a remedy about it being the season 3 and not the season 4. Martin Kove’s views on the upcoming season can be concluded as that the season 3 would be quite exciting and surprising and we can look forward to the stories of our favorite characters to go further.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Cast Details

The cast of the third season is expected to be pretty much the same with a few new faces playing other characters. The fans will watch Hawk as Jacob Bertrand, Aisha as Nicole Brown, Demetri as Gianni Decenzo, Moon as Hannah Kepple, Daniel LaRusso as Ralph Macchio and many others. There will be reappearance of the actor, John Kreese as he confirmed it himself. The old characters are to be seen as old friends in this season.

The fans and critics just need to put their hands together and wait for a teaser of Cobra Kai season 3 to know what it holds for them.