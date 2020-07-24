China retaliates for Houston closure, orders US to close Chengdu consulate

China officially ordered US Chengdu consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close all operations over retaliation Houston closure. Almost a week ago, the US ordered China To Close Houston Consulate in 72 Hours. At this, China continued giving threats to retaliate if the decision would not be withdrawn. Now finally China retaliates for Houston closure and ordered the US to close Chengdu consulate.

the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on July 24, 2020, notified the U.S. Embassy in China that China has decided to revoke the permission for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

Legitimate and Necessary for Closing Chengdu Consulate

The move was a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this,” the statement added.

the foreign ministry also added. “We once again urge the US to immediately revoke the erroneous decision to create necessary conditions for the return of bilateral relations to normal.”

The Chengdu office was built up in 1985 and has around 200 staff with roughly 150 privately recruited Chinese workers, as per its website.

Nowadays, Washington and Beijing have been challenging over a huge number of issues extending from exchange to the coronavirus pandemic and China’s approaches on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

China on Thursday said that “malicious criticism” is behind a request by the U.S. government to close its Consulate in Houston, Texas, and kept up that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Accusations on Chengdu Consulate

At a regular press conference Friday, Chinese foreign ministry representative Wang Wenbin accused staff in the Chengdu office “of meddling in China’s inside undertakings and hurting China’s national security interests.”

Wang included that end Chengdu consulate was a “real and vital reaction” to the US requesting that the Chinese department in Houston be closed. US authorities have made comparative allegations about Chinese ambassadors acting past their obligations and taking part in undercover work-related movement.