China holding military-linked biologist scientist in san Francisco consulate.The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is holding a science specialist who dishonestly denied connections with the Chinese military to get a visa and access the nation, as indicated by the court. These reports were filed by FBI that “China holding military-linked biologist scientist in san Francisco consulate.”

federal prosecutors are looking for a Chinese researcher blamed for visa misrepresentation who they say is hanging out in China’s office in San Francisco.

Prosecutors accuse Tang Juan who is a researcher concentrating on biology at the University of California, lying about her connection to the Chinese military to get entry into the US and has since avoided arrest by taking shelter in the West Coast discretionary crucial.

Davis stated on her J-1 visa application that she “had never served in the military, but open source investigation revealed photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Air Force Military Medical University, which is another name for FMMU [Fourth Military Medical University],” the FBI claimed.

At that point, during a meeting with FBI agents on June 20, “Tang denied serving in the Chinese military, asserted she didn’t have a clue about the importance of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for participation at FMMU in light of the fact that it was a military school.” lawyers filed in a July 20 court

During a search of her living arrangement and electronic media, FBI operators supposedly “discovered additional proof of Tang’s PLA coonection.”

“The FBI assesses that, at some point following the search and interview of Tang on June 20, 2020, Tang went to the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, where the FBI assesses she has remained,” the bureau announced.

the FBI said,”Defendant’s case is not an isolated one, but instead appears to be part of a program conducted by the PLA—and specifically, FMMU or associated institutions—to send military scientists to the United States on false pretenses with false covers or false statements about their true employment,” referring to Chen Song. Another case involves a suspected spy working for UCSF.

Chen Song, he was a military scientist copying or stealing information from American institutions at the direction of military superiors in China,” later he was arrested. FBI said referring him in a court charging documentary referring him.

Closure of Houston Consulate by the US

The US ordered China To Close Houston Consulate. The United States government has suddenly ordered China to “stop all activities and occasions” at its department in Houston, Texas. The move is an acceleration of political tension between the world’s two biggest economies.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the closure was “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”

“The United States will not tolerate (China’s) violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated (China’s) unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior,” she said.

Tensions between the United States and China have continued to rise following the forced closure by Washington of Beijing’s consulate in Houston. It is being reported that federal prosecutors are seeking a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud who they say is hiding out in China’s consulate in San Francisco.