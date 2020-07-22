Chicago: 14 people injured in mass shooting outside funeral home

14 people injured in a mass shooting outside the funeral in Chicago. These people were hospitalized and condition of the victims are known at this time, Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news gathering “Their conditions are unknown at this time,” on Tuesday evening near the funeral home where the mass shooting happened. “All the victims are adult” informed by the police department

Nowadays, there has been a lot of mass shooting recently. On Monday, twenty-five people were shot alone that day. Over the end of the week, 63 were shot and at least 12 people have been killed.

What is the incident that 14 people injured outside the funeral home?

Eric Carter said “At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone in it , began firing at attendees of a funeral,Some at the funeral began to fire back,” he said

At the point when the vehicle before long slammed and halted, its shooters got out and fled in different ways.

The police department is still investigating the incident. One “person of interest” is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.

But since then, Police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting, Carter said. 14 victims were taken to five hospitals in unknown conditions.

The Fire Department said two additional victims were found near 63rd street and were in the process of self-transporting, for a total of 11 transports by their ambulances.

“Right now, it’s not known if anyone was not a part of the funeral or a part of the vehicle,” Carter said. “Of the 14 victims, it’s unknown right now if there were any bystanders, so to speak.”

At least 60 shell casings were recovered from the scene

Mayor Lori Lightfoot statements on twitter

“While families were mourning at a funeral in Auburn Gresham, cowardly gunmen opened fire, wounding 14 in a horrific mass shooting. Chicago police are canvassing for evidence and street outreach teams have been deployed to provide trauma and victim support services for residents,” the mayor wrote. “Far too many have suffered. Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are.”

We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

In the Gresham District, there have been 132 shootings so far this year before Tuesday night, compared with 100 in the same period last year, for an increase of 32 percent. Crime statistics indicated there were 13 murders last month in the area, compared with three in June 2019. There were five murders in the area just last week