Canadian Tesla car driver charged over speeding while napping

A driver allegedly set his Tesla car in autopilot and then took a nap. He violated a vehicle speed limit in a rural area on a Canadian highway. The incident occurred near the town of Ponoka in the province of Alberta, a local force. Police have accused the driver of dangerous driving. The local police said that driver, co-passenger seats reclined and both were sleeping. The car appeared to be driving in self-driving and It had a speed of 140 km/h.



According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, the car was Tesla’s electric model set in an autopilot. The accused driver is 20 years old. The vehicle has a speed limit of 110 kilometers per hour (68 mph) in that section of the highway. Police Sergeant Darin Turnbull told the CBC that he was “speechless”. He saw no such case in his two-decade career, “but certainly not technology before.” He said that “no one was going to see from the windshield where the car was going”.

Alberta RCMP received a complaint of a car speeding on Hwy 2 near #Ponoka. The car appeared to be self-driving, travelling over 140 km/h with both front seats completely reclined & occupants appeared to be asleep. The driver received a Dangerous Driving charge & summons for court pic.twitter.com/tr0RohJDH1 — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 17, 2020

The incident happened near Ponoka in July. The 20-year-old driver had initially been charged with over speeding and handed a 24-hour license suspension, but was subsequently charged with dangerous driving. The province has also decided to charge the driver with dangerous driving, and he will present in court in December.

Tesla cars allow autopilot mode to automatically move, speed up, and brake within one lane, but trips cannot be enabled without human intervention. The US company Tesla warns on its website that “current autopilot features require active driver’s active supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.

This January, an Ontario driver was charged with reckless driving after officers spotted him using both his hands to floss his teeth as his vehicle speed onto the highway with 135 km / h