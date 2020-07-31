Can China Steal Information From America’s Top tech CEOs ?

China Steal Information From America’s Top tech CEOs. It’s an inquiry that gets to the core of heightening pressures between the United States and China. The question was asked by congresswoman Rep. Greg Steube “Do you believe that the Chinese government steals technology from US companies ? ” .

It was put to the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google by Rep. Greg Steube, over four hours into Wednesday’s five-and-a-half hour Congressional antitrust hearing.

The appropriate responses were fairly fluctuated.

Answers given by CEOs varied about China Steal Information



Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “I don’t know of specific cases where we’ve been stolen from by the govt , i do know of no case [of] ours where it occurred … I can only speak to firsthand knowledge,”

At this statement given Tim cook, Sundar Pichai leads his statement. Sundar pichai said “I haven’t any firsthand knowledge of any information stolen from Google during this regard,”

Pichai later gave an amendment, recognizing a China-connected cyberattack on Google in 2009 in which the company said a portion of its licensed property was taken.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, said “he had heard many reports of that,” though he added that “I haven’t seen it personally.”

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg gave very rare answer. “I think it’s well documented that the Chinese government steals technology from American companies,”

Steube’s inquiry conveys enormous significance



The issue of intellectual property robbery is key to the international contest between the United States and China, and ensuring IP has been one of Washington’s center requests all through the exchange war.

The United States has long said that intellectual property robbery has cost the US economy billions of dollars in income and a large number of employments. Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have more than once dismissed allegations that foreign companies are treated with unjustifiably, arguing any tech secrets handed over were part of deals that had been mutually agreed upon.

Zuckerberg’s remark, “If you check out where the highest technology companies come from, a decade ago the overwhelming majority were American,” the Facebook CEO said. “Today, almost half are Chinese.”

