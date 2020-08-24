BTS song Dynamite break youtube records with 10M views in 20 minutes

BTS song Dynamite has proved it again. The Korean pop band BTS, broke YouTube record with their new song ‘Dynamite’ as they recorded a smashing 10 million views in just 20 minutes of the music video release. After 40 minutes of its video song running, the music video got 20 million views.

But still YouTube is yet to release the official numbers, it appears as though BTS has made history with a record-smashing 10 million views in just 20 minutes on the music video for the new single Dynamite. Within another 40 minutes, the video had reached 20 million views.

Dynamite’ is the first song of the Korean pop band BTS that was recorded completely in English.

BTS song Dynamite break youtube records

The music video keeps its fans full of joy as it has awesome energy and is full of fun. BTS will also be performing ‘Dynamite’ at their first MTV Video Music Awards. These Music awards are going to be live on 30 August.

Bandwagon tweeted “BTS’ newest music video for ‘Dynamite’ surpasses 10 million views in just 20 minutes of its release!”