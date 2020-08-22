BlackBerry is coming back: Check all specifications here

BlackBerry is coming back with a new 5G smartphone next year. A texas-based startup named OnwardMobility has announced that it has agreed with BlackBerry smartphones. BlackBerry has not been launched any phones since the past decade. BlackBerry is back announcing QWERT keyword base 5G smartphone. They have physical QWERT keypad. According to the reports, the smartphone is set to launch in the market in the first half of 2021.

BlackBerry is coming back to launch 5G smartphone next year

As per the reports coming from the company, OnwardMobility i.e Texas-based startup announced that this smartphone is going to launch in the market at the starting of 2021. We don’t know much about the OnwardMobility version of the BlackBerry phone, other than it will run Android, it’ll have 5G connectivity, and the company claims it will debut sometime in the first half of 2021.

Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility said in a statement. “Enterprise professionals are eager to secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience,

“BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data.” he further said

BlackBerry used to be the king of smartphones. At its peak in 2012, it had more than 80 million active users, and they were a status symbol — giving off a kind of “I’m busy and I’m letting you know it” vibe. But Android phones lowers its standard and suddenly BlackBerry starting falling its position.