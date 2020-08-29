Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at age 43. The actor has been suffering from colon cancer since 2016. He died at home with his family and wife by his side in the Los Angeles area. Chadwick Boseman is the man who brought “Black Panther” to life.

His publicist Nicki Fioravante informed “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Tweet from his account informed about his passings. Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Chadwick Boseman received Condolences from Renowned Actors

Major League Baseball tweeted from their official Twitter account Friday.”His transcendent performance in ’42’ will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come,”

Boseman’s breakout performance came in 2013 when he played the superb role as Jackie Robinson in the film ’42’

Martin Luther King III said the actor “brought history to life” with his roles.”As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many,” he wrote on Twitter. “And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed.”

Sen. Kamala Harris also tweeted “My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” she tweeted. “He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo “What a man, and what an immense talent,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”