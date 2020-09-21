Black Panther 2: How Chadwick Boseman’s death Affects Sequel Of Black Panther

How is it possible a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster without Chadwick Boseman’s? The most-asking query by the viewers. Seriously the Bosman’s death is so upsetting that it seems like a disloyalty to his memory even to think a film without Boseman.



Disney and Marvel are yet to say how they plan to move forward with Black Panther 2. But it is obvious that he will be planning to replace the actor with another fresh face and move ahead with the film. An earlier report also stated that Bosman was to appear in other Marvel crossovers, so his death has wide implications for the MCU.



Black Panther 2 was produced to sustain the unbelievable legacy left by the first film to make history before the sad news occurred that Chadwick Boseman is no more to rock on the screen. The sequel of Black Panther is the least of anyone’s concerns right now, so it’s not surprising that Marvel and Disney haven’t made any comments about what will happen to Black Panther 2 and we’re sure Official word will have to wait.

As per the trusted to the actor said THR that up to a week before his death Bosman supposed that he was capable of beating the disease and was planning to start training for Black Panther 2 this month. The Black Panther sequel to the Oscar-nominated original had already set a release date on May 6, 2022, and the character would be surpassed in other superhero features including Avengers 5.



After Bosman’s death, Marvel Studios owner Kevin Feige published a statement describing the actor’s demise as “absolutely devastating”: “He was ourT’Challa, our Black Panther and our dear friend.”



What about the Black Panther 2 release date?

At last year’s D23 Expo announced that the Black Panther Season 2 would be released on 6, May, 2022, with the set starting in early 2021. It seems unlikely now, but again, we need to wait till any formal approval from Disney or Marvel. For more updates keep updated on Cychron.



Any Black Panther 2 Trailer or Teaser?

Even though the 2022 release date is the same, do not expect any tailor or teaser until the end of 2021 as the film has not yet started production and will not be for some time.



What would be the Star Cast Of Black Panther 2?

There is no official announcement yet for the star cast, it is expected these members in the Sequel of Black Panther:

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi

Angela Bassett as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother