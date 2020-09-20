Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Storyline Check Here

Well, the Black Mirror is a British science-fiction web series which is created by Charlie Brooker. After completing five successful seasons the web series coming back with season 6 and here we will give you all updates and information about the upcoming season of The Black Mirror. The previous seasons of web Series the Black Mirror were quite amazing and create good buzz between fans and now the makers are coming again with season 6 and we know you all are extremely excited about the six-season of the series.

The Black Mirror web series is written by Charlie Brooker and Konnie Huq. The first season of the series was released in 2011 and after the four-year makers come with the second season in 2014 also, the last season of the web series was released in2019. The fans looking delighted about the upcoming season of the web series and now the makers are ready with the Black Mirror season 6.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date-

Well, there are now plans to release the web series The Black Mirror because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Makers are postponed the six seasons and didn’t clarify any exact date for season six. So, fans have to do wait for The Black Mirror season 6 exact release date because there is no confirmation by the makers. If we get any updates then the cychron.com updates you soon.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast-

In the last few seasons of the series, you have seen so many famous celebrities in different roles and in season 6 you will see the same old cast of the movie that will join the Black Mirror Season 6 as well. Here are the expected casts of theBlack mirror season also, some names are rumored.

Daniel Kaluuya

Jon Hamm

Cristin Milioti

Michaela Coel

Toby Kebbell

Hayley Atwell

Lenora Crichlow

Black Mirror Season 6 Storyline-

As you all know that the Black Mirror is a Science-fiction web series which based on technology and human relationship. In the previous seasons of the web series makers show a different story which connects us with future things also, there is a race between human and machine which conduct many unexpected situations. So, for the upcoming season of the series makers are planning something extreme to entertain you. There is no confirmation about the exact story but we’re sure just like the last few seasons this season 6 take you in another way.

Here are all updates of the upcoming season of web series the Black Mirror but fans have to do wait to explore season 6. Well, season 6 will come with suspense and we’re sure it entertains you as well. For more latest updates and information stay tuned with us.