Black Lives Matter Street Mural Demolished Third Time Outside Trump tower

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Demolished Third Time in a week Outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. The most recent incident happened Saturday evening when two ladies were captured after they were seen pouring paint on the wall painting. Two ladies were from Staten Island, ages 39 and 29.



According to the New York Police Department, At the point when an officer attempted to move toward one of the ladies, the official slipped and harmed his head and arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, the NYPD said that “Thankfully our brother will be OK, but this nonsense needs to stop,”



Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in an email that “It is unacceptable that the mural to commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement was vandalized, and we will fix it as soon as possible,”

To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it.



“to whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. NYC has already fixed it. “The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted

Two ladies were charged with criminal mischief and were released with the condition on desk appearance tickets, According to the NYPD

The first painting ( Mural) was demolished on Monday when an unnamed suspect threw red paint on the V in “Lives.” The department said it was investigating the vandalism.according to the NYPD. On Friday, a surveillance camera caught three individuals “pouring and smearing paint on the mural and one female spreading flyers at the scene,” At that time police arrived, they arrested three people who were having paint in their hands.



Later on, They were released with criminal mischief.

black Lives Matter ballon is seen at the Navy Memorial in the memory of George floyd



President Trump also speak earlier about the word “black lives matter” , He said that the word black lives matter is “a symbol of hate”