Bigg Boss 14 Postponed: check new dates, Contestants list

Bigg Boss 14 Postponed: Bigg Boss fans have to wait for a month. Big Boss 14 have been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai and continuously rising in coronavirus cases. 14th edition of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss was earlier all set to hit the small screen in September but it has been postponed for a month. It is expected from some of our sources that Bigg Boss 14 is going to start from 4 october 2020. The promos of the show have already created a lot of curiosity amongst fans and they are eagerly waiting for the show. The reports of the show being postponed because of monsoon is untrue.

Bigg Boss 14 Postponed: Check New Dates

This year the show is going to have a lockdown theme and an all-celeb line-up like last year. Unlike all the seasons, this season will have a new format. While celebrities are yet to be confirmed for the show.