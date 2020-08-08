BigBoss season 14 latest news, release date: Salman Khan’s controversial reality show may begin in September: reports

BigBoss season 14 latest news, release date are coming from sources that Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 will reportedly begin in September and will also have a jungle theme this year.

Bigg Boss is an enormous unscripted TV drama that people of India love. It is the greatest unscripted TV drama of Indian TV which is hosted by Salman Khan. The show stays in a conversation on social networking media months before the show’s season shows up. the conversation for Bigg Boss season 14 had begun 3 months ahead of time.

Bigg Boss 14 has not yet started however there have been a lot of stories on it. It is the season when Bigg Boss promotions are out and we begin speculating who will be a part of the show. At this point, our preferred host, Salman Khan starts going for the promotions of Bigg Boss yet this year has been the most worst one

Some celebrities name come who may be the part of Bigboss season 14

There are some names of celebrities who have come forward who can be a part of the show like Karan Kundrra, Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Alisha Panwar, , Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Vivian D’Sena , Ishqbaaaz actress Mansi Srivastava have been approached for the show. Registration for common people have to be started.

Registrations for Common people in BigBoss season 14

Registration for Common people are going on. Those who have not registered his/her name till date, and want to apply, please don’t waste your time. Visit officially website for BigBoss and apply there as soon as possible.