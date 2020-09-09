Big Brother Season 22 spoilers, Week 5 veto results

Season 22 of Big Brother, featuring spoilers this week. The power of the holders of the veto planned to make their choice, now the episode will be so interesting that the neighbors will do and what decision will be made. The episode will bring a lot of colors that will be sprinkled by the housemates with the upcoming tasks. Here are spoilers for this week, please watch and enjoy with your friends and family.

Big Brother Season 22 Week 5 Spoilers

It all started last night when Tyler went to Day & Bay to announce that he wants to fix some things and really wants to be the one to tackle them this week. He soon spoke to Christmas and explained the situation.

The last nominees of the week are Bailey and Davonne, while Christmas did not use the veto. Before the meeting, Tyler came back over Christmas to talk about the task she had said to complete. she convinced him to stay in the game and complete the task. It was a really exciting twist to the game as we never thought Christmas was supposed to let her closest ally walk out the door.

Big Brother 22: veto result

We don’t really know how this could have happened, but yes, she did. We need to have fun with the game, as we know that anything can happen in the game, and it can happen at any moment, as the show doesn’t protect anything that needs to happen, but promises to keep you entertained. Big Brother 22 Spoilers: Who Won the Fourth Week of Veto Power?

