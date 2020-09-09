Big Brother 22 Spoilers: What’s Next Week 6?

Big Brother 22 is a renowned reality TV show that premieres on more than one platform worldwide in Canada. It is now in its 22nd season.

Just before the veto began, Tyler said he wanted to save Bailey and Da’Vonna’s game by leaving his game. And this drama went on for a long time, including Tyler wanted to self-elevate and save the other two. But Christman confused them both by calling the movement Black Lives Matter.

Big Brother 22 Spoilers Week 6

The Black Lives Matter movement was handpicked by others to target two black women, Bailey and Da'Vonn, left between cast if 16 people.

After nominations and a veto that had been won for Christmas, Tyler approached both weak girls in an emotional conversation and told them he didn’t want to be there anymore. Now it’s up to her if she decides to leave her closest ally. We will soon find out what she decides to do.