Best wishes, Best Quotes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

The appearance of Ganesh is so charming and attractive. Ganesha is the most beloved deity in Hinduism. Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be celebrated on Saturday, 22 August 2020. Ganesh Chaturti is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha every year. Shukla Paksha is ” bring half of the lunar Month.” Ganesh Chatuthi is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Since Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obst acles and the giver of prosperity, wealth and success, and happiness, the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the homes and hopes of people
Best Quotes on Ganesh Chaturthi
May Ganesh is always there to protect you, to bless you, to shower you with his choicest blessings…. Wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”
“Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you my dear… May the festive colours of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten each and every day of your life.”
“Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone…. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.”
“Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one.”
“Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life… Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”
May Lord Ganesha Fill Your Life
With Prosperity And Success.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapan Puja Vidhi
- Getting up in the morning and taking a bath.
- After this, install a Ganesh idol of copper, gold, silver or clay.
- Now offer clothes to Lord Ganesha.
- Offer vermilion to Lord Gajanan.
- After offering 21 Durva Dal to Ganesh ji, offer 21 laddus to him.
- 5 Laddus are offered to Lord Ganesha and distribute the remaining laddus to the poor.
- In the evening, worship Lord Ganesha by law. Reading Ganesh Chaturthi Katha and Ganesh Chalisa on Ganesh Chaturthi is considered best.
- Aarti of Shri Ganesh by reciting Ganesh Stotra.
- Take food during fasting evening.