Best Series On Netflix: You will find here, Check details

Dark: Its about time. When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids. The mystery-drama series introduces an intricate puzzle filled with twists that includes a web of curious characters, all of whom have a connection to the town’s troubled history.

The Umbrella Academy: On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates the Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. In their teenage years, though, the family fractures and the team disbands.

Money Heist: It needs no introduction. A criminal mastermind who goes by “The Professor” has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history — to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities and who have nothing to lose.

Peaky Blinders: A dangerous Tommy Shelby leads Peaky Blinders, a criminal gang based in Birmingham in 1919. Chief Inspector Chester Campbell decides to nab him and put an end to the activities of this gang.