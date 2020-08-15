Best on Netflix The Kissing Booth 3 Release date, Cast: Check details

The Kissing Booth 3 Release date will be announced sooner. But, here are some interesting facts about season 3 we got from some of our sources. The announcement came surprisingly on July 26 with the news that The Kissing Booth 3 had already been filmed. It is going to be back-to-back with the sequel, and that meant the current global situation won’t affect its release. The Kissing Booth is one of the best series on Netflix. Fans are waiting to watch its third franchise of the series. And they’ve already released the first clip from the movie to act as a sort of teaser trailer for the fans.

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is a 2018 American teen romantic comedy film written and directed by Vince Marcello, based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles. It stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney and Molly Ringwald. The film follows Elle (King), a quirky, late blooming teenager whose budding romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee (Courtney) in jeopardy.

The Kissing Booth was released on Netflix on May 11, 2018, and was dubbed a commercial success by the service, due to it being widely viewed by subscribers. The film received largely negative reviews from critics, who deemed its storyline and themes to be clichéd and misogynistic. A sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, was released on July 24, 2020.

The Kissing Booth Release Date

The Kissing Booth Release Date is not officially announced. It was expected through some of sources that a third film, The Kissing Booth 3, is in post-production and is scheduled for a 2021 release. The first film was the third-most viewed on Netflix on July 2020.