Bard of Blood Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, All you need to know

Bard of Blood Season 2 Release Date is one of the biggest questions for its fans. Bard of blood was a fantastic series on Netflix. It got huge popularity on Netflix when it was released. Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian Tv Internet series based on the novel’ The Bards of’ Blood’ in Bilal Siddiqi. The show is aimed at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has produced bards of Blood’s first season. It got 7/10 ratings from IMDB. It got a huge loving response from the fans.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Release Date

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. It was ended with a suspenseful scene. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the second season so that they can understand the reason behind the suspenseful scene. But the news about the second season is not out yet because there’s no information from Netflix. There’s no confirmation concerning the release of season 2. But, it is expected that when the series renewed for the next setup then it’ll launch in September 2021.

Who will be Casting Season 2?

The question remains ” Is there anyone to be introduced next season”? But no such information was given yet by Netflix or By red Chilli Entertainment. The characters will come and also reprise their roles. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab KhalidSohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as NeetaVineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker