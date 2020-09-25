Babar Azam hit career-best century 114 runs off 62 balls

Pakistani cricketer BABAR AZAM has hit a career-best century while batting in the T20 Blast tournament 2020 in England. Babar Azam was the highest run-scorer in this tournament last year 2019. In this season he was struggling, but on Wednesday he returned with massive form 114* off 62 balls.

The special thing is that the legendry players of team India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not even around this record. BABAR AZAM has completed Five thousand runs in his T20 career on the basis of this excellent inning.

He became the third-fastest batsman to score 5000 runs after West Indie’s Chris Gayle(132) and Australia’s Shaun Marsh (144). Babar Azam has played 145 innings to complete five thousand runs. This is Babar Azam’s fourth century in T20 cricket. Let me tell you that Indian Captain Virat Kohli had completed 5000 T20 runs in167 innings in his career.