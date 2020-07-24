Avatar 2 Releasing Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Confirms James Cameron

James Cameron confirmed that Avatar 2 releasing has been postponed due to coronavirus. The film was scheduled to be released 17 December 2021, but now it will be released one year later on 16 December 2022.



Cameron said in a statement: “ As many you are aware that Due to Covid-19, we were forced into an unexpected lengthy delay in starting the live-action filming we are currently doing in New Zealand. What most of you likely do not know is that the pandemic is still preventing us from being allowed to recommence most of our virtual production work on stages in Los Angeles. That work is just as critical to the films as the live-action work.



“Prior to Covid-19, everything was on track to bring you the first sequel in December of 2021. Unfortunately, due to the impact that the pandemic has had on our schedule it is no longer possible for us to make that date.”



More films releasing postponed with Avatar 2

Many more famous films have also been postponed with Avatar 2. The Ballad of Mulan was previously scheduled for release on 21 August on Disney. it will now be decided later when to release films.



Disney also stated that the five-film Avatar franchise will finally be completed by Christmas 2028. Disney also thanked their fans to be supportive during a crucial time for everyone