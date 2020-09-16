Apple 2020 Event: What’s Launched iPhone 12?

At the special ‘Time Flies’ event, Apple launched various products but the hype for iPhone 12 still remains. We could expect the iPhone 12 in October 2020 till then we have some exciting news about the latest products that Apple has launched.

Apple Watch Series 6

Today Apple has launched its very new & colorful apple watch. It comes with new Almunum blue color, Stainless steel design which comes in gold & graphite finish. For the first time, Apple extended its ProductRED lineup to an apple watch in gorgeous all Red color. Apple watch series 6 comes with the latest Watch OS7 & many advanced features.

Thanks to the advanced sensors now you can detect your Blood Oxygen level from your wrist just in 15 seconds.other than that you Series 6 has a brighter always-on display. Since Apple launched new Watch OS 7 so now you can more customize your apple watch. There are plenty of new watch faces including the Memoji face also now non iPhone user can also use Apple Watch’s many features. Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399

Apple Watch SE

The increasing popularity of the Apple watch. for the first time, Apple has launched its budged SE version to an apple watch. Apple Watch SE comes with many same features like previous Series 4 but it has the advanced latest S5 chip which makes its 2 times faster than the widely famous Apple Watch Series 3. Apple Watch SE starts at $279

iPad 8th Gen

Just like watch Apple has launched its two variants of iPad.iPad 8th Gen comes with the A12 bionic chip which makes the iPad more powerful. 40 percent faster CPU & 2 times faster graphics.iPad 8th Gen now supports apple pencil & there’s latest iPad OS coming. iPad 8th Gen starts from $329 & $299 (for Students)

iPad Air

The most powerful & most beautiful iPad is here. The new iPad Air has an all-aluminum design with TouchID on top of it. Apple launched various 5 colors including new rose gold, blue & sky blue.it has 10.9 Liquid retina display with a display ratio of 2360×1640. A14 bionic chip makes this device faster & at the last finally Apple is started adapting USB Type-C in iPad Air. iPad Air starts from $599

Apple One

Apple is decided to offer its various services like Apple Music, iCloud, Arcade, Apple TV+, Fitness+ & News into a bundled monthly subscription. Plans start from $14.95 to up to $29.95 per month for family sharing subscription.