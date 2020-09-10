Anne With An E Season 4: Renewal Updates For The Fourth Season

– Advertisement –

Based on a 1908 Book by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne With an E recounts the life of Anne Shirley, a 13-year Older Widow. Set in the late nineteenth century, the series follows Anne as she’s accidentally adopted by siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, who initially wanted to adopt a boy to help them in their lineal plantation of Green Gables.

Ever since it premiered in 2017, the series has garnered praise for its realistic portrayal of this period, complicated personality development, and unique departures from the source material.

Season 3 of Anne Having an E premiered in 2019, and a few might still be wondering if they will be getting a fourth year. If you would like to understand Anne With an E’s renewal status, you have come to the ideal place.

Will there be a fourth season of Anne Having an E?

Unfortunately, Anne Having an E was canceled, and year 3 is going to be the show’s last. Fans were invested in the series that there was a petition going around advocating for a fourth season but to no avail. As reported by Good Housekeeping, series producer Miranda de Pencier chose to Instagram to thank fans for their devotion to the show and their attempts to save it. Here’s what she said:

A letter to our fans: Thank you so much for your tweets, hashtags, DMs, emails, letters, and messages. You’ve overwhelmed the world wide web and us! We heard your voices loud and clear (as did CBC and Netflix) from all over the world and we’re so grateful for the generous outpouring of passionate enthusiasm for our series. We could not feel honored, humbled, and deeply moved. As difficult as it is to face letting go of things we all love (and we have loved this trip of earning ANNE WITH AN E as much as you’ve loved seeing it) there is just no way to renew ANNE WITH AN E anywhere at this point. It will not happen. So today we must love all that’s of it and hold on the joy and hope and wonder the series brought to all people who worked on it, and all you who saw it. When you’ve got a longing for Green Gables, know you could go back to it and it will always be there for you. ANNE WITH AN E will reside eternally in our hearts — as will you, our beloved fans.

Even if Anne With an E will not be back for one more season, there is bound to be a different Anne of Green Gables adaptation sooner or later. Who knows, with so many shows nowadays getting revived years once they ended, possibly Anne With an E will return!

