All American Season 3: When Will Be The Next Release?

“All American” is the story of high-school football star Spencer James, which is inspired by former pro-NFL player Spencer Paysinger whose season three is being awaited so impatiently.

Advertisement

As it is well known season one and two were streamed in October 2018 and 2019, it is highly expected that this year also the season three will hit the screens in October this year. But due to huge uncertain conditions this year, it appears to be impossible. Unfortunately, at present, the film and television industry is almost shut down due to the pandemic, and it is not known until when this situation will prevail.



Advertisement

All American Season 3 Release Date

As per the weekly report of Entertainment Weekly, the CW announced the plans to premiere season three in January 2021 so that they get more time to film the show.

According to announcements made by the CW, season three is planned to be released in January 2021. Yet it is not sure due to present conditions caused by COVID 19.

What about Trailer???

Well….it must not take a long time now. It has already been a year to the last season, it is highly expected that at least the trailer will be streamed very soon. It is hoped that in October or November, just before the premiere of the show a teaser will be out. Cychron will give you an update as soon as possible if any update is there.

All American Season 3 Cast

The cast will most probably be the same as it was in the previous two seasons that means you may hopefully be able to see all of the big names once again. Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Coach Baker (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Coop (Bre-Z), Dillon (Jalyn Hall), Corey (Chad Coleman), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Asher (Cody Christian), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Laura (Monét Mazur). It will be interesting to see who’ll still take place in season three.

All American Season 3 Plotline

So friends this was how the final episode of season two ended. “Billy gives a big surprise to everyone by making an unexpected decision about his future, Layla is planning for a summer trip but it seems she is not lucky enough and asher who got an opportunity to spend the summer with his mother is not sure what to do. It is so sure that season three will continue from where season two left. Spencer’s loyalties will be questionable even after learning that his high school might become a magnet school. Jordan is also ready to take some major steps in his life, while Olivia is trying to sort out some of her issues.

