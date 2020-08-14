Aladdin 2 release date, interesting facts about show

Aladdin 2 release date is one of the biggest questions to know by its fans. Aladdin needs no introduction. It is famous for what it shows in a movie. This film is one of the incredible American films and I am sure there will be the following part of this film. The last piece of this film is created by Walt Disney Pictures. People are a lot excited to watch this film and me quite sure that the next movie will be an ineffective way.

The Director, Ritchie will be coordinating this film. I am sure there will be a similar creation group. stay tuned for additional updates.

This film has been renewed and has given good news to its fans about the renewal of Aladdin for the second part.

Aladdin 2 Release date, cast, and characters

Release date

Cast and Characters

The genie character made this film in hit manner and it was played by smith. I am also sure another main characters named mena massoud will be back in the second film as he was the most wanted character for this film. he played his role as Aladdin. We many also see some familiar faces namely, Naomi scott, marwan kenzari, nasim pedrad, numan acar, billy magnussen and amir boutrous. Let us wait for some more new characters for this film.