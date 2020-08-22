Ajay Devgn Thank God new movie: Release date, trailer, check all details

Ajay Devgn Thank God the new movie is set to start its shooting for the upcoming film “Thank God” which will be directed and produced by Indra Kumar. In this film, apart from Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead characters. Indra Kumar’s new directorial has been titled ‘Thank God’. In December last year, it was revealed that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with director Indra Kumar for an action-comedy.

Now finally Ajay Devgn has signed the movie with Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The shooting of this movie was to start on 10 April but it could not be, because of the global pandemic.

Ajay Devgn Thank God New Movie Release date

Female lead Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a post quoted that The filmmakers are planning to release the film in summer 2021. Fans are excited about this movie. In this film, Ajay Devgn is seen playing the role of a bitter and bankrupt middle-aged man whose new life starts after a car accident. It will be Comedy- an action that Most of the people in India love to watch. Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal last movie with Indra Kumar was a blockbuster hit. Total Dhamaal, was a box-office hit.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has already been seen in the brilliant and powerful performance in the film like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Now Ajay Devgn is going to be seen in “Bhuj the Pride of India” which is one of his upcoming films.