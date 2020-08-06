What causes Fire in Indian hospital, kills coronavirus patients

Fire in Indian hospital, At least eight coronavirus patients died in a fire that broke out in an emergency unit in a hospital in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad early Thursday, authorities said. The blast broke out at roughly 3am at the hospital in the Navrangpura neighborhood,

It took firemen 30 minutes to contain the burst at Shrey Hospital in Ahmadabad, officer Yusuf Khan revealed that. 40 patients had been moved to different emergency clinics, he said. An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the fire, he further said. Police had detained one director of the hospital and begun investigation.

Senior fire department , Rajesh Bhatt said “The staffer started running around the critical care unit in panic and the fire spread as a result,”

“A staffer whose PPE caught fire ran out of the ward to douse it, but the fire spread rapidly to the whole ward,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.

Mr Bhatt also revealed that the blaze had been brought under control after about an hour and that 40 other patients in the hospital had been transferred to a different facility.

Angry relatives from Coronavirus patients trying to enter hospital, was stopped by police.

FIre was caused by a medical staff member’s personal protective equipment (PPE) catching fire.

Prime minister, Modi about Fire in Indian hospital

Prime minister, tweeted “Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. ” PM Modi also revealed that he Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Patel ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

A compensation of Rs 200,000 each would be given to the relatives of victims, the prime minister tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah feels Deeply anguished

Home minister Amit shah also tweeted ” Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Current Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also tweeted, offering condolences and promising an investigation.

Gujarat, Modi’s home state, is among the states most exceedingly terrible hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with in excess of 65,000 cases up until this point.

With 1.9 million cases, India is the third-most noticeably awful hit nation by COVID-19. About 40,000 individuals have passed on because of the illness, which started in China last December.