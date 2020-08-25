Admission in MBA/ PGDM on the basis of UG marks

Due to the pandemic COVID-19, many entrance test could not take place, which is affecting Further admissions because students need to give some entrance exams for getting admission in MBA and PGDM. AICTE ( All India Council of Technical Education) has now allowed to institutions offering MBA and PGDM to give admission on the basis of under graduation marks. It has been made clear that the relaxation is for this year only, so that the academic year could be protected.

AICTE has now allowed institutions to give Admission in MBA/ PGDM

“All-India tests like CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and the Common Entrance Test of respective states are the qualifying tests for admission to MBA or the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. In many states, some of these entrance tests could not be conducted due to the fear of coronavirus spread, and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled,” AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

“AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator, considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission to PGDM course which will benefit both the institutions as well as the students.



“Therefore, in the current scenario, the PGDM and MBA institutions are allowed to admit students on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examinations by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner. However, first preference will be given to candidates who have appeared in any of the entrance tests and have qualified, irrespective of their marks secured at degree level as long as minimum marks are secured,” Kumar added.

“The states may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling. It may be noted that this relaxation to the PGDM and MBA institutions shall be applicable only for the academic year 2020-21, this cannot be taken as a precedent for the future academic years,” Kumar said.