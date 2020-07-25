A thief using a prosthetic mask stole more than $100,000 at casinos

With the help of a prosthetic mask, fake driver’s licenses, and personal information acquired on the internet. That’s how federal authorities say a Michigan man allegedly figured out how to make more than $100,000 from club supporters in Michigan and Kansas.

John Colletti even went similarly as masking himself as an old man to avoid doubt, federal prosecutors state.

On Thursday, John Colletti who is 55, supposedly focused on his casualties by unlawfully acquiring their data and afterwards utilizing fake driver’s licenses to pull back assets from their own financial balances utilizing self-administration stands at the club, as indicated by a government criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Michigan.

The kiosks that are managed by Global Payments Gaming Services, are utilized by the Casino industry for charge breaking, big stake handling, money withdrawals, loans, and ticket exchanges, among other services, according to the complaint.

the complaint said: The kiosks need users to insert their driver’s permit and the last four digits of both their Social Security number and telephone number before financial records assets can be withdrawn. Every casualty had recently enlisted to have their financial balances connected to their profile in Global Payments’ “VIP Preferred Program,”

Global Payments spokeswoman Emily Edmonds said, “We initially identified this fraudulent activity and immediately alerted our customer and law enforcement. Throughout the investigation, we provided support and cooperation that ultimately led to the apprehension of this suspect,”

Charges for A thief by Federal prosecutors

John Colletti charged for aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, according to the complaint. Currently, in the custody of US Marshals in Kansas, he has a confinement hearing set for July 30, as per court documents recorded in Kansas.

A representative for the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Michigan declined to remark further, however, noticed that they have mentioned that Colletti should be transferred to face the charges in Michigan.

The incidents were accounted for to the Michigan State Police, who opened an examination and identified a suspect based on surveillance video, the complaint says.

The investigation started when club security at the MGM Grand Casino recognized in any event 10 survivors of wholesale fraud that lost a sum of roughly $98,840 between April 26 and May 27, 2019, agreeing in the objection.

In each instance, surveillance footage shows a person using a full prosthetic face mask to resemble an elderly White man, according to the complaint.